Civil Rights activist Gladys Davis set to celebrate 100th birthday

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - Long-time Civil Rights activist, Gladys Davis, has dedicated her life to improving the lives of Black people in Wilkinson County, and next month, she will celebrate her 100th birthday.

There are only a few people in the world like Davis. Her contributions during the Civil Rights Movement were a beacon of hope for Black people in Wilkinson County.

“We were denied a lot of privileges because of the color of our skin and to see her stand for those rights and to help us advance ... it makes me very proud,” said Rodney Davis, her son.

Growing up, Davis strived to make life better for her family. So, in 1960, she opened her own business called Gladys Cafe, a safe place for Black folks to gather and have a good meal.

“Ooh, Lord! The customers were crazy about her,” said Barbara Ellis, her daughter. “I mean, she would have to put them out at night.”

Starting out, the cafe served soul food to its guests. But as the years went on, the people craved something different - justice and equality.

In 1961, members of the NAACP started asking Davis if they could hold meetings at her cafe. It was a move that was very dangerous, and despite threats to her business, she continued to host meetings. The next year, Gladys Café became the NAACP headquarters.

“It felt really good. It gave you a since of pride and we need that boost. She risked a lot. She risked her life. She risked her family’s life to do what she did and it took courage,” explained Rodney Davis.

With the NAACP now rooted in Wilkinson County, Black residents started to take a stand. Several marches and boycotts took place throughout the 60s. This inspired others to keep the Civil Rights Movement going.

“At that time, it was just dangerous to mention the word NAACP,” said Moncree Allen. “So, to have a place to meet, Gladys Davis was a very brave woman to let us meet here.”

Allen currently owns the place that used to be Gladys Cafe. It was the location where all the meetings that orchestrated change for Black people in Wilkinson County took place. When Davis was ready to retire in 1976, Allen bought the place so he could continue her work.

“We needed a place to gather, so my good friend, Charles Edwards said, ‘So, if you want something and you want to make a change, buy it. Go in debt and buy it. We Black people got to own something,’” added Allen.

These days, Davis spends a lot of time at home with her family, a family that loves her so much and is proud to tell her story of courage and change.

“I want my grandmother to be recognized, not just because she is my grandmother, but because of all the efforts she made on behalf of all people,” said Erica Jones-Johnson.

