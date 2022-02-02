Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Civil Rights activist Gladys Davis set to celebrate 100th birthday

Gladys Davis
Gladys Davis(WAFB)
By Donald Fountain
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - Long-time Civil Rights activist, Gladys Davis, has dedicated her life to improving the lives of Black people in Wilkinson County, and next month, she will celebrate her 100th birthday.

There are only a few people in the world like Davis. Her contributions during the Civil Rights Movement were a beacon of hope for Black people in Wilkinson County.

“We were denied a lot of privileges because of the color of our skin and to see her stand for those rights and to help us advance ... it makes me very proud,” said Rodney Davis, her son.

Growing up, Davis strived to make life better for her family. So, in 1960, she opened her own business called Gladys Cafe, a safe place for Black folks to gather and have a good meal.

“Ooh, Lord! The customers were crazy about her,” said Barbara Ellis, her daughter. “I mean, she would have to put them out at night.”

Starting out, the cafe served soul food to its guests. But as the years went on, the people craved something different - justice and equality.

In 1961, members of the NAACP started asking Davis if they could hold meetings at her cafe. It was a move that was very dangerous, and despite threats to her business, she continued to host meetings. The next year, Gladys Café became the NAACP headquarters.

“It felt really good. It gave you a since of pride and we need that boost. She risked a lot. She risked her life. She risked her family’s life to do what she did and it took courage,” explained Rodney Davis.

With the NAACP now rooted in Wilkinson County, Black residents started to take a stand. Several marches and boycotts took place throughout the 60s. This inspired others to keep the Civil Rights Movement going.

sot: moncree allen | current owner

“At that time, it was just dangerous to mention the word NAACP,” said Moncree Allen. “So, to have a place to meet, Gladys Davis was a very brave woman to let us meet here.”

Allen currently owns the place that used to be Gladys Cafe. It was the location where all the meetings that orchestrated change for Black people in Wilkinson County took place. When Davis was ready to retire in 1976, Allen bought the place so he could continue her work.

“We needed a place to gather, so my good friend, Charles Edwards said, ‘So, if you want something and you want to make a change, buy it. Go in debt and buy it. We Black people got to own something,’” added Allen.

These days, Davis spends a lot of time at home with her family, a family that loves her so much and is proud to tell her story of courage and change.

“I want my grandmother to be recognized, not just because she is my grandmother, but because of all the efforts she made on behalf of all people,” said Erica Jones-Johnson.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser stands with Louisiana Maneuvers & Military Museum Curator Richard...
Lt. gov. unveils La. Civil Rights Trail marker at La. Maneuvers & Military Museum
Congressman Troy Carter
Congressman Troy Carter issues statement on first day of Black History Month
The Bogalusa to Baton Rouge March marker on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail was unveiled at...
9 La. Civil Rights Trail stops to be recognized on US Civil Rights Trail
Ernest McKinley-English, Leona Tate, Tremaine Knighten-Riley, Judge Terri Love, and Lt....
Lt. gov. unveils La. Civil Rights Trail marker at McDonogh 19 Elem. School