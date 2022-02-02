Capitol High School names court after coaching legend Alvin Stewart

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a special night at Capitol High School, as the school named their basketball court after legendary coach Alvin Stewart.

Stewart coached both boys’ and girls’ teams during his career, recording a total of 832 victories, 6 state championships, and 2 state runner up finishes. He also led a march of 15 straight district titles, coaching such phenomenal players as Seimone Augustus and Brandon Bass along the way.

Stewart was surrounded by many of his former players during the ceremony and received loud applause from the other spectators in the bleachers.

