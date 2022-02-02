Ask the Expert
1 dead in shooting on Cadillac Street, authorities say

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting on Cadillac Street Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm to WAFB they are responding to a reported shooting in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street.

Few details are available at this time.

This is a developing news story. WAFB has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

