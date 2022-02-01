Woman’s body found in plastic container in truck; investigation underway

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

A spokesman for APSO said a man who was checking to see if there was anything of value inside the truck off Bayou Narcisse Road near Gonzales discovered the body on Friday, Jan. 28, around 5 p.m.

He also said the woman’s identity has not yet been confirmed but it is believed she is in her 20s.

The spokesman added investigators believe she died from an overdose and was left there out of fear by a person she was with.

This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.