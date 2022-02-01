Sheriff: High school senior dies in French Settlement crash

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - A 19-year-old high school senior has died following a crash Tuesday morning in French Settlement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard tells WAFB.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened on LA 16 around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 between Mitchell Road and Shane Drive.

“While our investigation into the crash continues, we can confirm - along with the [Livingston Parish] Coroner - that a 19-year-old died as a result of injuries sustained in that crash,” Ard said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the 19-year-old was a senior student at French Settlement High School.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the 19-year-old.

