Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Sheriff: High school senior dies in French Settlement crash

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - A 19-year-old high school senior has died following a crash Tuesday morning in French Settlement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard tells WAFB.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened on LA 16 around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1 between Mitchell Road and Shane Drive.

“While our investigation into the crash continues, we can confirm - along with the [Livingston Parish] Coroner - that a 19-year-old died as a result of injuries sustained in that crash,” Ard said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the 19-year-old was a senior student at French Settlement High School.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the 19-year-old.

This is a breaking news story. WAFB will update this story as more information becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Officials say a firefighter was injured while responding to a blaze in Central on El Ranchitos...
Firefighter injured while responding to fire in Central
Jeramine McCurley
Man accused of ramming LSP unit with stolen ambulance released from hospital, booked into jail
Satellite image of record extent of lightning flash over the southern United States on April...
World record lightning flash confirmed to span parts of 3 states, including Louisiana
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Woman’s body found in plastic container in truck; investigation underway