Rainy pattern gets underway today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weakening upper-level low moving across the northern Gulf of Mexico will result in good rain chances today. Look for scattered showers to gradually lift inland through the morning hours, with rain chances climbing to 70% or better by afternoon.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 1. (WAFB)

Highs will top out in the upper 60s. Severe weather is not a threat and rain totals should be manageable for most, but a few locally heavy downpours can’t be completely ruled out.

Scattered to numerous showers will continue into Wednesday, along with mild temperatures. We’ll see a morning start around 60°, with highs climbing into the low 70s. Wednesday’s rain chances are posted around 60%.

Thursday still appears to be our most impactful weather day of the week as a cold front moves in from the west. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in advance of and along the front. There is some concern that rainfall could be heavy at times with the front moving at a somewhat slow pace. A few strong storms could also be in the mix, so stay weather aware on Thursday.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Feb. 1. (WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center has put most of our area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather. By the time it’s all said and done, rain totals of 2″-3″ look as though they’ll be common, with higher amounts possible.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday, Feb. 3. (WAFB)

Once the front moves through by Thursday night, much colder air will make a return. However, this won’t be a ‘clean’ frontal passage, with clouds and even a few showers expected to linger into Friday morning. Friday’s highs will only reach the mid 40s under mainly cloudy skies.

Futurecast for Thursday, Jan. 3. (WAFB)

WPC precipitation forecast through Sunday, Feb. 6. (WAFB)

Saturday may deliver a little sunshine before another disturbance brings a return of clouds and perhaps a few isolated showers from Saturday night into Sunday. The weekend as a whole stays on the chilly side, with morning starts near or a little above freezing, and highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.