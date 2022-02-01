Pelican State Credit Union holding free virtual tax workshop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pelican State Credit Union is hosting a free virtual workshop on Tuesday, February 1 where attendees will get their tax season questions answered live by our panel of credit experts.

Pelican’s Financial Outreach team assists thousands of members with making smart financial plans, and the credit union is excited to help even more residents across the state through this event.

The workshop will be streamed live on Zoom and will feature Pelican Nationally Certified Credit Counselor Nekiba Johnson. Pelican Financial Outreach Supervisor Melanie Henderson will be moderating the workshop and helping field all questions from attendees.

How to Make the Most of Your Tax Return will happen Tuesday, February 1 at 7 p.m. on Zoom and you can RSVP by clicking here. Johnson’s “How to Make the Most of Your Tax Return” presentation will explore ways to take the stress out of tax season.

Attendees can expect to learn about free tax resources available to them, the advantages of filing taxes, and ways to use their tax return to their benefit. Those who register will receive an exclusive Tax Toolkit that will include reading material and worksheets that will help them make the most out of their return.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to get their tax prep questions answered using the Q&A feature on Zoom. There will also be an opportunity during registration for attendees to submit their questions beforehand.

This workshop is completely free and open to the public, and Pelican membership is not required to attend the workshop or ask questions. Guests can RSVP for the workshop by clicking here.

