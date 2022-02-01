Ask the Expert
Man accused of ramming LSP unit with stolen ambulance released from hospital, booked into jail

Jeramine McCurley
Jeramine McCurley(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of stealing an ambulance and leading authorities on a multi-parish chase before crashing on Friday, Jan. 28, has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Authorities reported Jeramine McCurley, 38, of Baton Rouge, was released from the hospital and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday, Jan. 29. He is charged with flight from an officer and aggravated battery. He is also facing charges of theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and more traffic violations in St. Charles Parish.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a man stole an ambulance early Friday morning, leading law enforcement on a chase before crashing.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, McCurley was being dropped off at the hospital for treatment by an ambulance around 3 a.m. and just as paramedics were getting ready to unload him, he jumped in the driver’s seat and drove off.

Louisiana State Police said McCurley led troopers on a chase on I-10 towards East Baton Rouge Parish and, once he was in EBR, troopers used a device to successfully deflate the ambulance’s tires. However, troopers said McCurley still refused to stop and rear-ended a marked Louisiana State Police patrol unit.

Authorities said a patient stole an ambulance and led law enforcement on a chase before crashing.(WAFB)

Officials added another trooper rammed the ambulance and ended the chase. They said McCurley then ran away and jumped off the Perkins Road overpass, resulting in moderate injuries from the fall. McCurley was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

