Lil Boosie sends LSU men’s basketball a shoutout before Ole Miss game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie has a special message for the LSU men’s basketball team.

Boosie took to Twitter and said “Tiger nation what up? Boosie here baby, Boosie here, it’s time to set it off, BOOT UP BABY, BOOT UP!”

The Tigers are set to take on Ole Miss in the PMAC at 8:00 p.m.

LSU is looking to bounce back after a loss to unranked Texas Christian on Saturday, Jan. 29 with a final score of 77-68.

