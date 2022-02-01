Lady Jags go head-to-head with Lady Tigers fall 66-58; Jags keep pace in SWAC with win over Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team (9-11, 7-2 SWAC) fell to Jackson State (11-6, 9-0 SWAC) the conference leader 66-58 on Monday, Jan. 31 in Williams Assembly Center.

The Lady Jags went head-to-head with the No. 1 team in the SWAC and held a 45-43 lead over the Lady Tigers entering the fourth quarter, and were leading Jackson State 56-54 with 2:32 left to play in the fourth quarter, but JSU went on a small 4-0 run to take a two point lead of their own. The Lady Tigers outscored Southern 23-13 in the fourth and outrebounded the Lady Jags 39-22.

Genovea Johnson led the Lady Jags with 17 points and four rebounds, while shooting 7-for-18 from the field. Diamond Hunter was huge for Southern off the bench as she contributed 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting and 1-for-1 from behind the arc.

Southern was able to force 12 turnovers and they scored 12 points off of those. They finished the game shooting 21-for-51 from the field and were 4-of-11 from behind the arc.

As for the Southern men’s basketball team (12-9, 7-2 SWAC) they kept pace in the SWAC as they took down Jackson State (4-16, 2-7 SWAC) 75-64.

Southern’s Brion Whitley led all scorers with 18 points, shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 3-for-6 from deep. The Jags also had three other players in double figures, P.J. Byrd had 15 points while Tyrone Lyons had 12 and Terrell Williams added 10.

Both the men and women will continue SWAC play as they take on Alabama A&M at home. The women to start at 3 p.m. and the men at 5:30 p.m.

