La. Treasury Dept. launches new campaign to inform people about money they’re owed

Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr. announces more than $900 million in unclaimed...
Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr. announces more than $900 million in unclaimed property owed to Louisiana citizens.(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder held a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 1, to announce the launch of a new campaign to make people aware of money they’re owed.

Schroder was joined by the Unclaimed Property Division to unveil the Louisiana Cash Claim campaign, which includes a new website.

Schroder said people in Louisiana are owed more than $900 million in cash.

