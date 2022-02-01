Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

JACQUES TALK: Former Saints LB Jonathan Vilma

Linebacker Jonathan Vilma was enshrined into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 2017. Vilma was a key leader and player in the Saints 2009 Super Bowl
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Linebacker Jonathan Vilma was enshrined into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 2017.

Vilma was a key leader and player on the Saints 2009 Super Bowl championship team, making 110 tackles as New Orleans defeated Indianapolis in Miami for the title.

In this interview and with Super Bowl LVI quick approaching, Vilma talks Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham Jr., Sean Payton, 2009 Saints vs 2011 Saints, 2001 Miami Hurricanes vs 2019 LSU Tigers and much more

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

JACQUES TALK- Burrow, Payton, great Saints memories and much more
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Tigers place 3 on D1 Baseball’s Preseason All-American Team
Southern Basketball
Lady Jags go head-to-head with Lady Tigers fall 66-58; Jags keep pace in SWAC with win over Jackson State