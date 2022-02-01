JACQUES TALK: Former Saints LB Jonathan Vilma

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Linebacker Jonathan Vilma was enshrined into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame in 2017.

Vilma was a key leader and player on the Saints 2009 Super Bowl championship team, making 110 tackles as New Orleans defeated Indianapolis in Miami for the title.

In this interview and with Super Bowl LVI quick approaching, Vilma talks Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham Jr., Sean Payton, 2009 Saints vs 2011 Saints, 2001 Miami Hurricanes vs 2019 LSU Tigers and much more

