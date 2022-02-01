Hoisin-Glazed Baby Back Ribs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This recipe uses a thick, flavorful paste made with honey and some basic Asian ingredients as both a wet rub as well as a glaze to create an addictive dish balancing sweet and heat. Gochujang is a Korean fermented chili paste which can be found in international aisle of the supermarket or in Asian grocery stores. These ribs are perfect for holiday gatherings or game day fun!

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Ingredients:

2 (2½–3 pound) baby back pork ribs, cut into 3- or 4-rib sections

1 cup hoisin sauce

½ cup honey

1 tbsp Chinese five-spice powder

5 tbsps gochujang, divided

2 tbsps minced ginger

2 tbsps finely chopped fresh cilantro

2 tbsps sesame seeds, toasted

3 scallions, thinly sliced

Method:

In a large bowl, whisk together hoisin, honey, five-spice powder and 2 tablespoons gochujang. Transfer ¾ cup of mixture into a small bowl then stir in the remaining 3 tablespoons gochujang and ginger. Set aside at room temperature. Add rib sections to hoisin mixture in the large bowl and turn to coat well. Add 1 cup water to Instant Pot. Arrange steam rack then place tibs upright in a circle, with meaty sides facing the walls of the pot. Lock lid in place and set pressure valve to “Sealing.” Pressure Cook on high for 25 minutes. Allow pressure to reduce naturally for 15 minutes then carefully release remaining steam. Carefully open lid and let cool 5 minutes. While ribs are cooling, arrange oven rack about 6 inches from top. Heat broiler. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil then carefully transfer ribs, meat-side up, to prepare baking sheet. Generously brush with half of reserved hoisin and ginger mixture then broil 2–3 minutes or until glaze begins to bubble. Remove from broiler, turn over, brush with remaining mixture and continue to broil 2–3 minute until bubbling. Remove from oven then allow to cool 5 minutes. Separate into individual ribs then transfer to a platter. Sprinkle with cilantro, sesame seeds and scallions. Enjoy.

NOTE: You may also slow cook the ribs by using “Slow Cook” option on Instant Pot with pressure valve set to “Venting,” and temperature to “More/High” for 8–9 hours. Finish the ribs the same way in broiler with hoisin glaze. The ribs can also be baked in 300°F oven for 2½ hours before broiling.

