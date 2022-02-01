Heavier and more persistent rain still to come

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain coverage and intensity will continue to increase in the coming days as an upper-level low slowly departs the area and a cold front sweeps through.

An upper-level low will slowly move through the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Rains will remain light to moderate Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals will be below 1″ for most through the 2-day period. Thursday, a cold front will be moving into and through the region. This cold front will trigger widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Rainfall timing for Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 3. (WAFB)

The local area is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather and a marginal risk (1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall through Thursday. The overall threat for both severe weather and flash flooding are low. But we can’t rule out one or two strong storms capable of damaging winds and a localized spot receiving nuisance type flooding.

Hi-res Euro model for Thursday, Feb. 3. (WAFB)

The threat for severe weather will most likely be tied to a line of thunderstorms just ahead of the actual cold front. The current timing expectation is during the afternoon Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible during the morning and afternoon Thursday. Once the front passes the area, the threat for heavy rain will end, but lingering moisture will continue to cause passing showers into Friday morning. All in all, expect 1-3″ of rain now through Friday morning.

Future rainfall amounts through Sunday, Feb. 6. (WAFB)

Temperatures will climb into the 70°s for afternoon highs Wednesday and possibly Thursday depending on the exact timing of the cold front. Temperatures behind the front will be cold. Friday will be 20-25 degrees colder than Thursday with highs staying the 40°s. A light freeze is expected Saturday morning. Take care of people, pets, and plants Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday stays chilly with highs briefly reaching the low 50°s.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Feb. 1. (WAFB)

Long range models continue to struggle with a passing disturbance Sunday into Monday. For now, the First Alert Forecast will remain dry for both days. If weather models start to trend wetter, we may have to bring back rain chances to start next week. Temperatures will remain colder than normal through the first half of next week as temperatures only slowly warm.

