Gov. Edwards to hold news conference days after accusatory news article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The news conference comes days after a news article, published on Jan. 28 by the Associated Press, claimed the governor knew details about Ronald Greene’s 2019 death while in the custody of the Louisiana State Police two years before he spoke publicly on the matter.
The governor's office issued its first response on an AP article about a text sent to him just hours after Ronald Greene died in police custody in 2019.
According to the Associated Press, the FBI has questioned several people about the governor’s knowledge of the case.
Gov. Edwards’ office first responded to the article on Monday, Jan. 31 with the following statement:
