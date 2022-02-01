Ask the Expert
French Settlement man goes missing

French Settlement Police Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for Harry Brignac, who has gone missing.
French Settlement Police Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for Harry Brignac, who has gone missing.(Village of French Settlement)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - The French Settlement Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriffs Office are searching for French Settlement resident Harry Brignac, who has gone missing, according to village officials.

Brignac’s vehicle is a white 2009 GMC pickup truck with Army license plate AR 5739, according to the Village of French Settlement.

“He’s missing, and we’re looking for him across the state with the help of LPSO, Louisiana State Police and many police departments,” said the assistant chief of French Settlement Police Department.

Village officials ask that anyone who sees this truck call the sheriff’s office at 225-686-2241, ext. 1.

