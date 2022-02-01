Firefighter injured while responding to fire in Central
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Officials say a firefighter was injured while responding to a blaze in Central on El Ranchitos Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
The firefighter suffered a laceration to the hand and required stitches, authorities say.
The incident is being investigated by the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.