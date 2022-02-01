Congressman Troy Carter issues statement on first day of Black History Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana US Rep. Troy Carter, D-2nd Congressional District, shared the following statement recognizing the start of the 2022 Black History Month.

“Black History Month is a powerful moment for America to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments, stories, struggles, courage, joy, and essence of the Black experience in the United States of America.

As a Black man, Congressman, and proud member of the Congressional Black Caucus, I will use my role to continue to fight for the nation that I love to finally achieve its potential of justice and inclusion. I firmly believe that we can be a nation where we tackle the scourge of racism and hatred through policy changes, activism, accountability, and conversation.

This February and always, I recommit to advancing legislation that defends civil and voting rights, promotes racial justice, educates our children, invigorates our local economies, and improves public health and safety.

No matter what Senate Leader Mitch McConnell says, Black Americans ARE Americans. Black History IS American History. Let us take the next 28 days and use them as a launching point to a stronger future and an America that honors and uplifts the Black community all 365 days a year.”

