Sweet Baton Rouge taking pre-orders for Burreaux season shirts

Pre order Burreaux season shirts at Sweet Baton Rouge.
Pre order Burreaux season shirts at Sweet Baton Rouge.(Sweet Baton Rouge)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sweet Baton Rouge off of Government Street in the Electric Depot is taking pre-orders for Burreaux season shirts as the former Tiger quarterback has led the Cincinnati Bengals to their third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

You can pre-order the shirts by clicking here, 30% of the sales will go to the Joe Burrow Hunger for Relief Fund.

You can also donate directly to Burrow’s Hunger for Relief Fund by clicking here.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner is in his second year in the league and has the Bengals in the Super Bowl after taking down the defending AFC Champs on the road 27-24. Burrow threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the win, former Tiger receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. on NBC.

