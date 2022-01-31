Suspect took off with infant son after killing man, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for a shooting suspect who took off with an infant after allegedly killing a man.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was found shot to death in the 7700 block of Henley Street around 3:25 p.m.
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says the shooting was domestic in nature.
The suspect, 21-year-old Edmond Ramee Sr., is accused of taking off with his 1-year-old child, Edmond Ramee Jr.
Ramee is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Details are limited at this time.
