Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Suspect took off with infant son after killing man, NOPD says

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for a shooting suspect who took off with an infant after allegedly killing a man.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was found shot to death in the 7700 block of Henley Street around 3:25 p.m.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says the shooting was domestic in nature.

The suspect, 21-year-old Edmond Ramee Sr., is accused of taking off with his 1-year-old child, Edmond Ramee Jr.

Ramee is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Details are limited at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Policyholders have filed 434,633 claims of all types from Hurricane Ida as of December 31,...
Insurance commissioner reports Ida data call results
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Governor’s office issues first response to AP article on text about Ronald Greene incident; other reactions released
Buy the Book