Suspect took off with infant son after killing man, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for a shooting suspect who took off with an infant after allegedly killing a man.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was found shot to death in the 7700 block of Henley Street around 3:25 p.m.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says the shooting was domestic in nature.

The suspect, 21-year-old Edmond Ramee Sr., is accused of taking off with his 1-year-old child, Edmond Ramee Jr.

Ramee is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Sad scene here as NOPD investigate a shooting that left one man dead on the 7700 block of Henley street. @NOPDNews says a victim was suffering from an undetermined amount of gunshots. pic.twitter.com/LaKXQLls8C — Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) January 31, 2022

Details are limited at this time.

