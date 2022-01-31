Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

State Fire Marshal’s Office urges vigilance after deadliest January in 5 years

January 2022 is the deadliest January for house fires since 2018, according to the Louisiana...
January 2022 is the deadliest January for house fires since 2018, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.(WIFR)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reported two deaths in home fires the final weekend of January 2022 resulted in the deadliest January since 2018.

“We have said time and time again that a drop in temperatures inevitably leads to a rise in fatal home fires in Louisiana, which is why we have been beating the drum about safe home heating practices,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning. “We have got to see the public care more about their safety inside of their homes to stop this terrible trend.”

Officials said as of Monday, Jan. 31, there have been 15 deaths in fires across the state. They added 20 people died in house fires in 2018.

“Weather data for temperature averages in Louisiana for the month of January from 2017 through 2022 show 2018 and 2022 as the only years the temperature averaged lower than the normal temperatures for areas including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport,” noted officials.

The most recent deadly fire claimed the life of a 58-year-old man in New Iberia.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Governor’s office issues first response to AP article on text message about Ronald Greene incident
Upcoming Rain Chances for Monday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 6
3 wet days ahead
LSU student dies in Burbank Drive crash
Pennington Biomedical Research Center's new federally funded study aims to take the guesswork...
How Pennington researchers are finding the right diet that works for you