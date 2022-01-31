Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Pointer’s huge 4th quarter leads No. 12 LSU past Kentucky; Mulkey earns career win 650

Khayla Pointer (3).
Khayla Pointer (3).(LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU (18-4, 6-3 SEC) finally returned home to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday, Jan. 30 after playing the past two games on the road. The Tigers needed a huge fourth quarter performance from senior Khayla Pointer to take down Kentucky (9-9, 2-6) 78-69.

With the Tigers win over the Wildcats it also marked career win number 650 for Kim Mulkey. She became the fastest coach in men’s or women’s to reach that mark in D-1.

LSU entered the fourth quarter trailing the Wildcats 53-48, and then Pointer took over and scored 19 of her 28 points to avoid the upset. Pointer also added five rebounds, two steals and two assists in the win.

Alexis Morris also added 20 points for the Tigers and two other players were in double figure, Faustine Aifuwa had 14 and Jailin Cherry added 11.

The Tigers shot 28-of-64 from the field and were 5-for-8 from behind the arc, LSU was also 17-of-24 from the charity stripe and forced Kentucky into 19 turnovers.

LSU will travel to Ole Miss on Monday, Feb. 7 with tip off scheduled for 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

LSU head coach Will Wade
No. 19 LSU’s comeback falls short to TCU
Alexis Morris (45).
Hot shooting Arkansas dominates No. 12 LSU
LSU Men's Basketball Head Coach
Will Wade on win over Texas A&M
FILE - In this March 10, 2014 file photo, rapper Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torence Hatch,...
Lil Boosie makes an appearance at the LSU vs Texas A&M basketball game