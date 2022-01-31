Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Native American families march to bring awareness for those missing and slain

Families of missing and murdered indigenous people rally for support in New Mexico. (Credit: KOAT via CNN Newsource)
By KOAT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KOAT) - Losing a loved one too soon is a pain that some families can’t even describe.

For those in Native American communities, this is far too common, and many are pleading for change.

In New Mexico, families rallied together to bring awareness to the number of missing persons and unsolved killings within indigenous communities.

“We’re so grieving that we just don’t know what to do anymore,” Shanna Nez said.

Nez says her brother, Jevon Descheenie, went missing October 2021. A month later, a woman claimed to have found his body near a canal.

The family has yet to receive any update from police.

“Nobody’s contacted us to update us on anything, so that’s what we’re here for,” Nez said.

The story is similar to many others who were in attendance at the march.

Whether it is a lack of help or the color of their skin, families said it is traumatizing to have so many unanswered questions.

Because of Saturday’s march, they say are finally being heard and hoping for brighter days ahead.

Copyright 2022 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

During a rally in Texas, Trump said if he runs again for president and wins, he will treat...
Georgia DA investigating Trump asks FBI for security help
Pre order Burreaux season shirts at Sweet Baton Rouge.
Sweet Baton Rouge taking pre-orders for Burreaux season shirts
The UN Security Council wants answers from Russia.
United Nations to discuss Ukraine
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US to square off at UN Security Council over Ukraine
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case