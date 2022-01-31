LSU student dies in Burbank Drive crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student died on his 22nd birthday after a wreck on Burbank Drive.
Authorities identified the victim as Robert Fields of Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge Police say Fields was driving a Corvette southbound on Burbank Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday when the driver of a pickup traveling north turned in front of him.
The wreck occurred at the intersection of Ben Hur Road.
Fields was critically injured and later died at a hospital.
The police investigation into the crash is ongoing.
