LSU student dies in Burbank Drive crash

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student died on his 22nd birthday after a wreck on Burbank Drive.

Authorities identified the victim as Robert Fields of Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge Police say Fields was driving a Corvette southbound on Burbank Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday when the driver of a pickup traveling north turned in front of him.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Ben Hur Road.

Fields was critically injured and later died at a hospital.

The police investigation into the crash is ongoing.

