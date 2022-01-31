Ask the Expert
LSU drops in polls for second straight week

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second straight week the LSU men’s basketball team (16-5, 4-4 SEC) has dropped in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 31. The Tigers fell from No. 19 to No. 25 after splitting a pair of games, LSU defeated Texas A&M on Wednesday, Jan. 26 and then losing to unranked Texas Christian on Saturday, Jan. 29.

LSU did get some good news on the injury front on Saturday as Xavier Pinson, Darius Days and Tari Eason all returned to action against the Horned Frogs. The Tigers were held to just 36.9% shooting from the floor and were 31.6% from behind the arc.

Four Tigers scored in double figures in the 77-68 loss, Days and Eric Gaines each had 14 points, followed by Brandon Murray who had 10. Tari Eason led the Tigers with 16 points who was making his second start of the season.

RELATED: No. 19 LSU’s comeback falls short to TCU

Against the Aggies the Tigers snapped a three game skid with a 70-64 win. Murray led the Tigers with 21 points off the bench shooting 3-for-5 from behind the arc and 6-for-14 from the field. Gaines added 16 points and Eason had 14 points for the Tigers in the win.

LSU is joined by three other Southeastern Conference teams including No. 1 Auburn, No. 5 Kentucky, and No. 22 Tennessee.

RELATED: Gaines hits clutch free throws to lift No. 19 LSU over Texas A&M; snaps 3-game skid

Below is the full AP Top 25 rankings:

  1. Auburn (20-1)
  2. Gonzaga (17-2)
  3. UCLA (16-2)
  4. Purdue (18-3)
  5. Kentucky (17-4)
  6. Houston (18-2)
  7. Arizona (17-2)
  8. Baylor (18-3)
  9. Duke (17-3)
  10. Kansas (17-3)
  11. Wisconsin (17-3)
  12. Villanova (16-5)
  13. Michigan State (16-4)
  14. Texas Tech (16-5)
  15. Providence (18-2)
  16. Ohio State (13-5)
  17. Connecticut (15-4)
  18. Illinois (15-5)
  19. USC (18-3)
  20. Iowa State (16-5)
  21. Xavier (15-5)
  22. Tennessee (14-6)
  23. Texas (16-5)
  24. Marquette (15-7)
  25. LSU (16-5)

