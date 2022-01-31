Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU adds five-star center for class of 2022

LSU Basketball
LSU Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade has added their second five-star prospect for the class of 2022. The Tigers added Yohan Traore the No. 15 overall player for the class according to 247Sports.

Traore, is a 6-foot-10, 225 big man from France who is finishing out his high school career in Glendale, Arizona at Dream City Christian. He also ranks as the No. 4 player at center in the country.

He chose the Tigers over offers from Auburn, Memphis, Michigan among others. Traore joins five-star Julian Phillips and 6-foot-8 small forward Devin Ree. The Tigers are ranked as the No. 11 overall class for 2022 and No. 4 class in the SEC according to 247Sports.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Khayla Pointer (3).
Pointer’s huge 4th quarter leads No. 12 LSU past Kentucky; Mulkey earns career win 650
LSU head coach Will Wade
No. 19 LSU’s comeback falls short to TCU
Alexis Morris (45).
Hot shooting Arkansas dominates No. 12 LSU
LSU Men's Basketball Head Coach
Will Wade on win over Texas A&M