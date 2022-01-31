LSU adds five-star center for class of 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade has added their second five-star prospect for the class of 2022. The Tigers added Yohan Traore the No. 15 overall player for the class according to 247Sports.

BREAKING: Will Wade has landed another 5-star in the 2022 class.



Yohan Traore (6-10, 225), the No. 4 center prospect in the country, has committed to #LSU.



Traore had picked up offers from Gonzaga, Kansas, UCLA, Texas Tech and more.https://t.co/vjVoV1eYa9 pic.twitter.com/Liaa5wufTV — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 30, 2022

Traore, is a 6-foot-10, 225 big man from France who is finishing out his high school career in Glendale, Arizona at Dream City Christian. He also ranks as the No. 4 player at center in the country.

He chose the Tigers over offers from Auburn, Memphis, Michigan among others. Traore joins five-star Julian Phillips and 6-foot-8 small forward Devin Ree. The Tigers are ranked as the No. 11 overall class for 2022 and No. 4 class in the SEC according to 247Sports.

