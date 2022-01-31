Ask the Expert
Insurance commissioner reports Ida data call results

Policyholders have filed 434,633 claims of all types from Hurricane Ida as of December 31,
Policyholders have filed 434,633 claims of all types from Hurricane Ida as of December 31, according to Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced on Monday, Jan. 31, that insurers have paid or reserved $10.5 billion on all types of Hurricane Ida-related claims in Louisiana through 2021.

“Louisiana’s resiliency has been thoroughly tested in 2020 and 2021. Paid claims for Hurricane Ida represent a way forward for those most affected by this hurricane,” said Donelon. “This $10.5 billion will help Louisiana policyholders rebuild their lives, homes and businesses.”

The commissioner added policyholders have filed 434,633 claims of all types from Hurricane Ida as of December 31, with 83% of claims closed. Of those claims, 259,134 (60%) were closed with payment, garnering $6.5 billion in payments for damage caused by the hurricane.

CLICK HERE to see the data.

