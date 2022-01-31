Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Governor’s office issues first response to AP article on text message about Ronald Greene incident

Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards’s office has issued its first response on Monday, Jan. 31, on an article by The Associated Press on Friday, Jan. 28, in which a text message was sent to the governor just hours after Ronald Greene died in police custody in 2019.

Read the statement below:

A spokeswoman for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the governor was notified of the arrest...
A spokeswoman for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the governor was notified of the arrest and death of an unnamed individual in May of 2019 by then LSP Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves.(Provided Photo)

The Legislative Black Caucus released the following statement on Monday, Jan. 31, about the Ronald Greene case:

RELATED STORIES:

REPORT: Governor kept mum amid conflicting accounts of deadly arrest. Now, Sen. Cleo Fields says he is monitoring "what else comes out" of Ronald Green case.

More details to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Upcoming Rain Chances for Monday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 6
3 wet days ahead
January 2022 is the deadliest January for house fires since 2018, according to the Louisiana...
State Fire Marshal’s Office urges vigilance after deadliest January in 5 years
LSU student dies in Burbank Drive crash
Pennington Biomedical Research Center's new federally funded study aims to take the guesswork...
How Pennington researchers are finding the right diet that works for you