Dry and mild start to the week, but rain ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A chilly start this morning will give way to a rather comfortable afternoon as highs top out in the upper 60s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, but no rainfall is expected.

Future radar and clouds for Monday, Jan. 31. (WAFB)

That changes as we head into Tuesday with a weakening upper-air disturbance sliding out of Texas into the northern Gulf of Mexico. While the disturbance will be weakening, it will still be enough to produce good rain chances, on the order of 60%, around the area. Highs will once again top out in the upper 60s for most on Tuesday.

An unsettled pattern will continue into the mid-latter part of the week as our area remains under a southwesterly flow in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere. That’s a pattern notorious for producing clouds and periods of rainfall locally.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Jan. 31. (WAFB)

Wednesday looks to be a day with scattered showers, but by Thursday, showers and thunderstorms will become widespread with the approach of our next cold front. With some indications that the front could be moving slowly, locally heavy rainfall is a possibility. For now, the outlook from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center shows most of the area averaging 2″ to 3″ of rain over the next 7 days.

Euro model for Thursday, Feb. 3. (WAFB)

WPC precipitation forecast through Monday, Feb. 7. (WAFB)

There is some uncertainty on how much clearing we will see behind the front from Friday into the weekend, and some uncertainty on how much colder we will get. At this point, I’ve got isolated showers lingering on Friday, with highs only in the mid 40s. Our coldest morning appears as though it will be Saturday, with a light freeze possible.

