Diocese of Baton Rouge hosting Catholic Schools Week celebration

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Diocese of Baton Rouge is hosting its annual Catholic Schools Week celebration from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.

Leaders said it been a challenging last two years, but it’s important to take time this week to recognize these accomplishments.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge is honoring distinguished graduates and milestone service awards at an invitation-only dinner Jan. 31.

There will also be a celebration of the mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb 2.

They will have reserved and distanced seating.

