Crash claims 18-year-old driver’s life in Assumption Parish

By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An unrestrained driver died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle injury crash on Louisiana Highway 308, near Louisiana Highway 1010 in Assumption Parish.

Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Gaige Talbot, 18, of Thibodaux.

According to LSP’s preliminary investigation, on Sunday, Jan 30, Talbot was traveling north on La. Hwy. 308 in a 2006 Mitsubishi Galant when, shortly after 3 a.m., his vehicle crossed the centerline, traveled off the roadway to the left, and struck a culvert before coming to rest.

Talbot was not restrained when his vehicle crashed, and he suffered severe injuries, said state police.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, said state police.

LSP reported that they collected a toxicology sample from Talbot and submitted it for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

