APSO investigating apparent murder/suicide in Donaldsonville

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead following an alleged domestic violence situation that turned deadly Sunday night.

According to Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, while responding to a shooting around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, deputies found Charlotte Smith, 36, of Donaldsonville, dead with a single gunshot wound to the head in a gas station parking lot on West 10th Street in Donaldsonville.

While investigating, deputies learned Smith was allegedly shot by Raymond Shields, 38, of Donaldsonville, according to APSO.

After learning of Shields’ location in a business parking lot on Loop 945 Street, deputies arrived on the scene to find Shields dead in his car with a single gunshot wound to his head and a gun in his hand, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to APSO, detectives currently believe that this is a domestic violence-related incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

