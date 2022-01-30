Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Zulu reveals 2022 queen as Crystal Monique Guillemet

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club announced Sunday (Jan. 30) that Crystal Monique Guillemet...
The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club announced Sunday (Jan. 30) that Crystal Monique Guillemet will reign as its parade queen for 2022, alongside elected King Zulu Randolph "Rudy" Davis.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crystal Monique Guillemet was introduced as the 2022 Zulu Queen on Sunday (Jan. 30) in a celebratory announcement at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club said Guillemet will reign over the March 1 Mardi Gras parade alongside King Zulu Randolph “Rudy” Davis, whose election was announced last May.

The theme of Zulu’s parade this year is “Zulu Salutes Divas and Legends,” and the procession is expected to entail more than 125 units including 44 floats.

Guillemet’s unveiling as Queen-elect at MSY is part of a long-standing tradition that dates back to the early ‘70s.

Guillemet said she has been involved with Zulu since the early ‘80s. She grew up in the Seventh Ward and said being named Queen Zulu is a dream come true.

“They’ve been looking at me, saying, ‘I don’t think she feels it yet,’” said Guillemet. “I’ve been feeling it all weekend. And to be able to stand here and tell you, ‘Thank you.’ ... Thank you all for your support that you all have given us during this journey. And thank you for your dedication.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Mid week heavy rain and storms
Rain and storms likely for mid week
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple people connected to a massage parlor...
Deputies bust massage parlor prostitution ring in Baton Rouge
Joe Burrow fans cheer on the former LSU Tiger as he leads the Cincinnati Bengals to victory in...
LSU fans cheer on Burrow
The redistricting session starts Tuesday for Louisiana.
Redistricting session starts Tuesday
A fugitive wanted for allegedly murdering a man earlier this month in Baton Rouge is behind...
Authorities arrest EBR murder suspect in Houma