Warming trend begins, but rollercoaster temperatures loom

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday is shaping up to be a great weather day with another round of abundant sunshine, this time with warmer afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s.

This will begin our warming trend over the next several days, with forecast highs in the upper 60s Monday, then 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect decent rain chances Tuesday through Thursday, with the best chance on Thursday as the next strong cold front sweeps in.

This will give us another round of rollercoaster temperatures, as we look to cool down again on Friday.

In fact, early week looks spring-like, and late week is a return to winter with highs on Friday only in the 40s. The following weekend, at the end of the ten-day looks very cold, but there is still some uncertainty as to whether it will be dry behind that front. Stay tuned.

