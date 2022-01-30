Ask the Expert
St. George firefighters extinguish apartment fire caused by dryer

Archived photo of a St. George fire truck.
Archived photo of a St. George fire truck.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have determined a dryer to be the cause of chaos for a fire that occurred Saturday evening in an apartment building on Cypress Lakes Blvd.

According to St. George Fire Protection District, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 7200 Cypress Lakes Blvd. on Saturday, Jan. 29 around 5 p.m. Engines 613, 673, and 683, aerial 618, squad 635, a battalion chief, a safety officer, and a medic unit were dispatched to the scene where, upon arrival, they noticed smoke coming from building 7 and located the fire apartment immediately

Once inside, they observed heavy smoke and located the fire in the laundry room, said a spokesperson for the fire department.

“Engine 613 worked quickly to extinguish the fire, making it easy to determine the dryer to be the cause of the chaos,” said the spokesperson.

Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents, confirmed St. George Fire Protection District.

No injuries were reported.

