Send a soldier a sweet message in ‘Operation Valentine’

Veterans Day 2019: Where to celebrate in Baton Rouge
(tcw-wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Have you ever thought about sending a sweet message to the brave men and women serving our country overseas for Valentine’s Day?

You have the chance to do so.

Winnfield Funeral Home is sponsoring its 14th annual Operation Valentine initiative.

The goal is to thank soldiers and veterans for all that they have done.

Organizers are asking students and individuals throughout the community to write messages to troops on Valentine cards, cut-out hearts, or whatever you choose.

The staff at Winnfield will make sure the messages are delivered to the brave men and women serving overseas.

Cards cannot include glitter, food, or candy.

The deadline to drop off your card is Friday, Feb. 4. Cards can be taken to the funeral home anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The address is: Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811.

