Person shot near North Donmoor Avenue

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Donmoor Avenue and Cezanne Avenue, according to officials.

The emergency call came in as “shots fired” around 2:52 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, said police.

First responders found the victim behind a complex, added police.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

