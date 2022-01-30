Person shot near North Donmoor Avenue
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting at North Donmoor Avenue and Cezanne Avenue, according to officials.
The emergency call came in as “shots fired” around 2:52 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, said police.
First responders found the victim behind a complex, added police.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
