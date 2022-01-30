Ask the Expert
Deputies bust massage parlor prostitution ring in Baton Rouge

EBRSO arrested Huang Weng , Johnny Wang, and Ting Song for charges related to a massage parlor...
EBRSO arrested Huang Weng , Johnny Wang, and Ting Song for charges related to a massage parlor prostitution ring.(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple people connected to a massage parlor prostitution ring this weekend.

According to EBRSO, its narcotics division has been investigating since September complaints of an organized prostitution ring operating at local massage parlors in East Baton Rouge Parish. Agents learned through their investigation that Johnny Wang, aka Chien Wang, 43, traveled on a weekly basis to Baton Rouge from Houston to pick up proceeds from each of the five identified “massage” parlors.

The sheriff’s office reported that they obtained search warrants for the following massage parlors for allegedly violating Louisiana laws for prostitution by massage and prostitution observed: Lotus Massage in the Jones Creek area; Wonderful Land Massage in the O’Neal area; B &B Spa in the O’Neal area; Blue Olive Spa in the Coursey area; and All Natural Spa in the Jefferson area.

EBRSO Narcotics, with the help of EBRSO K-9 and EBRSO SWAT, arrested Johnny Wang on Saturday, Jan. 29, shortly after he arrived in Baton Rouge on his weekly currency pick-up, according to the sheriff’s office.

EBRSO charged Wang for alleged money laundering; promoting prostitution; pandering; and criminal conspiracy. While executing search warrants, authorities also arrested Ting Song, aka Chun Xiang Song, 47, and Huang Weng, 38. They were both charged for alleged money laundering; promoting prostitution; pandering; and criminal conspiracy while search warrants, according to officials.

EBRSO said they also seized $37,012 (pending); 1 gram of Ketamine; 2 grams of Methamphetamine; and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun while executing search warrants.

