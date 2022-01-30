Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died at age 30.

Police said Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building and was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. Her family confirmed her death in a statement.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” the statement said. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

Kryst, a North Carolina attorney, won the Miss USA pageant in May 2019 and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year.

In a statement Sunday, the nationally syndicated program “Extra” called her “not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

According to police, Kryst’s body was found at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday in front of the Orion building, a high-rise on West 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan.

___

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available for those in distress: 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

Latest News

Colombian authorities discovered a shipment of liquid cocaine smuggled in 20,000 coconuts.
Liquid cocaine found in 20,000 coconuts being shipped to Europe
This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC...
Spotify to add advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19
Marquel Jones
Authorities arrest EBR murder suspect in Houma
A front-end loader dumps road salt into a truck Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, Mass....
After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out