BRPD arrests 3 for deadly shooting on Sherwood Forest Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested three people involved in killing Darlin Joel Torrez-Velasquez,19, who died after being shot multiple times at a gas station on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard earlier this week.

BRPD arrested Christopher Vigil (left) and Jose Vigil (right) for a shooting that occurred Thursday night on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. (Baton Rouge Police Department)

According to BRPD, on Saturday, Jan. 29, officers arrested Christopher Vigil, 19, for first degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon. Officers also arrested Jose Vigil, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile for principal to first degree murder.

The deadly shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 2205 South Sherwood Forest Blvd., said police.

