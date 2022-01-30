Authorities arrest EBR murder suspect in Houma

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fugitive wanted for allegedly murdering a man earlier this month in Baton Rouge is behind bars in Thibodaux awaiting transport back to East Baton Rouge Parish, according to officials.

Detectives had a warrant out for the arrest of Marquel Jones, 19, for attempted second degree murder after he allegedly shot Randall Watkins Jr., 25, of Gonzales, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officers arrested Jones in Houma on Friday evening, Jan. 29, according to EBRSO.

RELATED: One injured in shooting at apartment complex on Industriplex Blvd

Around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, deputies responded to a shooting at The Hidden Oaks at Siegen apartment complex on Industriplex Boulevard where the victim, later identified as Watkins, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, said Casey Hicks, a spokesperson for EBRSO.

According to reports, Watkins had an argument with Jones, who lived at the apartment complex, earlier that day, and Jones allegedly shot Watkins while outside one of the buildings before fleeing the scene, said Hicks.

Watkins died from his injuries on Jan. 14, according to EBRSO.

Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force and EBRSO homicide detectives learned that Jones was in the Houma area on Friday evening, Jan. 28. LSP’s task force, with help from Terrebonne Narcotics Division and Thibodaux PD SWAT Team, arrested Jones without incident and booked him into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center as a fugitive and is awaiting transportation back to EBR Parish, according to EBRSO.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.