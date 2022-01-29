Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Pedestrian in critical condition after accident on Airline Highway at Greenwell Springs Road

East Baton Rouge EMS says it has a shortage in staffing. The organization says unnecessary 911...
East Baton Rouge EMS says it has a shortage in staffing. The organization says unnecessary 911 calls are partially to blame for its services being tied up.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday morning, according to emergency officials.

The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 29 on Airline Highway at Greenwell Springs Road, according to EMS.

The pedestrian was reportedly taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
Building fire under investigation, fire officials say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 29
Freezing start to Saturday, warming trend coming
Text messages show Gov. Edwards knew of Ronald Greene’s in-custody death, but stayed silent
Text messages show Gov. Edwards knew of Ronald Greene’s in-custody death, but stayed silent
New study by FDA could allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood
New study by FDA could allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood