Pedestrian in critical condition after accident on Airline Highway at Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday morning, according to emergency officials.

The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 29 on Airline Highway at Greenwell Springs Road, according to EMS.

The pedestrian was reportedly taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

