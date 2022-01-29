Pedestrian in critical condition after accident on Airline Highway at Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday morning, according to emergency officials.
The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 29 on Airline Highway at Greenwell Springs Road, according to EMS.
The pedestrian was reportedly taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
