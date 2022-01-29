Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

No. 6 LSU takes down Georgia to open SEC competition

LSU Gymnastics
LSU Gymnastics(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - It’s been three weeks since the LSU Tigers last competed in a gymnastics meet, after the last two were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols the No. 6 ranked Tigers (2-0, 1-0 SEC) came away with their second win of the season with a 196.850-196.100 win over the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-2 SEC).

RELATED: Jay Clark: Team moved ‘unanimously’ to add UCLA gymnast Alexis Jeffrey to team

The Tigers led the whole night and got things started on bars as Kiya Johnson and Kai Rivers opened things up with a pair of 9.90s. Rivers 9.90 was a career high for her on vault. Haleigh Bryant also added another 9.90 on bars to give the Tigers an early lead at 49.350-49.325 after the first rotation.

The Tigers would continue to add to their lead as they moved to vault for their second routine as Rivers and freshman KJ Johnson would each score a 9.850 and Kiya would lead in vault for LSU with a 9.875 from the fifth spot. Bryant would follow with a 9.85 in the anchor spot to give the Tigers a 98.500-98.450 lead over the Bulldogs.

RELATED: LSU gymnastics rescheduled for tri meet

On the floor routine for LSU they were led by junior Alyona Shchennikova who scored a 9.90 from the anchor spot and Olivia Dunne scored a 9.80 on her first collegiate floor routine. Freshman KJ Johnson continues to impress in her first year with the Tigers as she scored a 9.875 in her first road meet. LSU would extend their lead to 147.600-147.025.

In the final routine for LSU on bars Christina Desiderio would get things started with a 9.90 and freshman Aleah Finnegan followed with a 9.875 in her collegiate debut. Kiya would score a 9.90 from the anchor spot to give the Tigers a 196.850-196.100 win.

The next meet for No. 6 LSU is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against Auburn and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee at 2:45 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU baseball holds Media Day with new head coach Jay Johnson
LSU pitcher Eric Reyzelman (22)
JACQUES TALK: California flamethrower Eric Reyzelman joins LSU Tigers
LSU baseball holds Media Day with new head coach Jay Johnson
LSU baseball holds Media Day with new head coach Jay Johnson
FULL INTERVIEW: LSU infielder Jacob Berry
FULL INTERVIEW: LSU infielder Jacob Berry