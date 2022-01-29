No. 6 LSU takes down Georgia to open SEC competition

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - It’s been three weeks since the LSU Tigers last competed in a gymnastics meet, after the last two were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols the No. 6 ranked Tigers (2-0, 1-0 SEC) came away with their second win of the season with a 196.850-196.100 win over the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-2 SEC).

The Tigers led the whole night and got things started on bars as Kiya Johnson and Kai Rivers opened things up with a pair of 9.90s. Rivers 9.90 was a career high for her on vault. Haleigh Bryant also added another 9.90 on bars to give the Tigers an early lead at 49.350-49.325 after the first rotation.

The Tigers would continue to add to their lead as they moved to vault for their second routine as Rivers and freshman KJ Johnson would each score a 9.850 and Kiya would lead in vault for LSU with a 9.875 from the fifth spot. Bryant would follow with a 9.85 in the anchor spot to give the Tigers a 98.500-98.450 lead over the Bulldogs.

On the floor routine for LSU they were led by junior Alyona Shchennikova who scored a 9.90 from the anchor spot and Olivia Dunne scored a 9.80 on her first collegiate floor routine. Freshman KJ Johnson continues to impress in her first year with the Tigers as she scored a 9.875 in her first road meet. LSU would extend their lead to 147.600-147.025.

In the final routine for LSU on bars Christina Desiderio would get things started with a 9.90 and freshman Aleah Finnegan followed with a 9.875 in her collegiate debut. Kiya would score a 9.90 from the anchor spot to give the Tigers a 196.850-196.100 win.

The next meet for No. 6 LSU is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against Auburn and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee at 2:45 p.m.

