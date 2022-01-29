Nike aims to ‘unite’ sneakerheads with new location in Baton Rouge’s Towne Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts across the Capital City can rejoice. Nike has opened its doors to a brand new location in Towne Center at Cedar Lodge.

‘Nike Unite’ is one of the sportswear chain’s latest retail concepts created to reflect the local community, while capturing the home grown flavor we all know and love.

Located at 7445 Corporate Blvd., the shop welcomed customers during its grand opening on Thursday, January 27, according to a social media post.

The store’s hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

On Sundays, the store will open one hour later and close one hour earlier, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

