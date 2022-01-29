Freezing start to Saturday, warming trend coming

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend kicked off with sub-freezing temperatures across the region behind yesterday’s cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 29 (WAFB)

Hopefully, you protected three of the four Ps, pipes didn’t need to be wrapped since it wasn’t a hard freeze.

Saturday will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Saturday night will be cold, but we should stay above freezing. You should protect the Ps, not pipes, just to be on the safe side. Sunday also looks mostly sunny and nice, and it will be even warmer, with highs in the mid 60s.

As for the next rain chance, that won’t be until Tuesday, so you still have time to wash the car. In the extended forecast, we will open the month of February with a warming trend.

Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, but another cool down will come with the next cold front late next week.

