Building fire under investigation, fire officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after a building fire in Baton Rouge Friday, Jan. 29.

A spokesman with the department reports the fire happened around 7:25 p.m. at a one-story building located in the 6300 block of Renoir Avenue.

BRFD detailed two occupants were outside safe when firefighters arrived on scene.

Fire crews report the noticed heavy smoke coming from the building, made their way inside the front of the building and found fire near the back.

Firefighters worked to put the fire out and found that the fire reached a void space in the ceiling. Crews were able to cut their way into the void space and put the fire out.

The cause if the fire is unknown and under investigation at this time.

