Two retired judges appointed to 19th JDC after judge’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has appointed two retired judges to fill the seat of a district court judge who died.

District Court Judge Christopher Dassau, 37, was found dead inside his Baker home on January 16.

RELATED STORIES:

The court-appointed Retired Judge Raymond C. Bigelow to cover the bench from March 1 to March 7 and again from May 1 through December 23. 2022.

The court-appointed Retired Judge Louis R. Daniel to post from January 28 through February 28 and again from March 8 through April 30, 2022.

Judge Dassau’s preliminary autopsy did not note any trauma and further testing was ordered to determine a cause of death, the coroner’s office said.

No foul play is suspected in the death, authorities said.

Dassau took the bench in the 19th Judicial District Court in January 2021.

An election to fill his seat will be held on November 8, 2022, with qualifying to be held July 20 through July 22, 2022.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.