Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on Thursday, Jan. 27.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a gas station earlier this week.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting victim has been identified as Darlin Joel Torrez-Velasquez, 19.

The teen was shot multiple times at the Circle K gas station on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard at North Harrells Ferry Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 after getting into an argument with a group of unidentified individuals, according to police.

The victim died at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

