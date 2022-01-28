Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Report: Flores the latest candidate in Saints’ search for new head coach

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have four candidates for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The latest candidate to be added to the list is former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Flores was surprisingly fired by Miami after three seasons. Although his total win-loss record there fell just one game below .500 (24-25) as head coach with no playoff births, many critics around the league felt he was able to put the Dolphins on a path towards stability. Flores is believed to have several suitors this offseason. Flores is reportedly a finalist for the New York Giants head coaching vacancy.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores guides his team from the sideline during the second half...
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores guides his team from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will interview with the endorsement from Payton.

Byron Leftwich, Aaron Glenn, and Dennis Allen
Byron Leftwich, Aaron Glenn, and Dennis Allen(AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is expected to interview for the Saints head coach position left vacant by Sean Payton, according to Schefter. With Tom Brady under center, Leftwich and head coach Bruce Arians won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020.

The Saints are also expected to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Glenn was formerly a defensive backs coach for New Orleans.

END OF AN ERA

Drew Brees weighs in on Sean Payton leaving the Saints

Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’

Bears cancel interview with Saints DC Dennis Allen for head coaching vacancy

Leftwich is also rumored to be a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Police respond to shooting on Eddie Robinson Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Chief fire investigator shot naked man during attempted break-in, according to BRFD

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’
Saints running back Mark Ingram (14)
JACQUES TALK: Saints RB Mark Ingram
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) smiles with head coach Sean Payton after being...
Drew Brees weighs in on Sean Payton leaving the Saints
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’