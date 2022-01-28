One person dead in shooting on South Sherwood Forest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on South Sherwood Forest Blvd according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officials state that the shooting occurred at the Circle K gas station in the 2200 block of S. Sherwood Forest.

Details are limited at this time. This story will be updated once more information is provided.

