One person dead in shooting on South Sherwood Forest

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on South Sherwood Forest Blvd according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officials state that the shooting occurred at the Circle K gas station in the 2200 block of S. Sherwood Forest.

Details are limited at this time. This story will be updated once more information is provided.

